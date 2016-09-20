In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 16, 2016, Judge Duane Goettemoeller heard one new felony case that was bound over to common pleas court. Stephen Hicks has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – fourth offense, a third degree felony. He was given a $10,091 cash/surety bond, and a preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

• Alysha Davis, 24, 1050 N. Miami Ave., DUS – FRA suspension amended from DUS/restrictions, $75 fine, $113 costs; use of unauthorized plates, $25 fine.

• Nicole Redinbo, 35, 2335 Collins Drive, Apt. C, DUS – FRA suspension amended from DUS – judgment suspension, dismissed, $111 costs, $111 bonds.

• Daniel Fischer, 28, 12199 State Route 29, Anna, speed, $100 fine, $105 costs.

• Jacob Bergman, 20, 13164 State Route 29, Anna, seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

• Lindsey Tillman, 23, 309 Monroe St., assured clear distance, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Jackie Brown, 69, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 28, seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

• Ronald Lapoint, 75, 227 Helen Court, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Tina Rogers, 27, 110 Natures Court, speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• Anthony Coronati, 54, 413 E. Edgewood St., right of way/private drive/alley, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Kina Johnson, 37, 302 Sophia Ave., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Samatha Love, 47, 10480 Sidney-Freyburg Road, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Joshua Glenn, 38, 1532 Willow Place, speed, $20 fine, $105 costs.

• Carol Wallace, 83, 203 High St., Port Jefferson, operating vehicle at stop and yield sign, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Bradley Bishop, 44, 230 S. Vandemark Road, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Thomas Lewis, 33, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 14, 2016:

• Megan Smith, 35, 1708 Cambridge St., theft, bound over, $91 bonds.

• Angela Myers, 40, 338 Linden Ave., theft, $194 costs; criminal trespass, 4150 fine, $113 costs.

• Brian Barrett, 44, 215 1/2 E. North St., criminal trespass, $50 fine, $138 costs.

• Scott Lyons, 35, 301 1/2 S. Main Ave., disorderly conduct amended from menacing, $100 fine, $136 costs.

• Joshua Fleming, 38, 128 Poplar St., domestic violence, $150 fine, $138 costs.

• Lisa Six, 26, 510 N. Main Ave., Apt. C, theft, $150 fine, $138 costs.

• Sarah Doenges, 31, 85 S. Frankfort St., Minster, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Dustin Goings, 26, 1024 Riverbend Blvd., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Larry Tate Jr., 41, 1333 Garfield Ave., seat belt, $30 fine, $95 costs.

• Billie Brown, 55, 1450 Bulle Road, seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

• Esco Mabes, 68, 1437 Childrens Home Road, starting and backing vehicles, $25 fine, $111 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 13, 2016, Judge Duane Goettemoeller fined Sheldon Tolles IV, 44, 1933 Fair Road, $375 for DUI breath first offense amended from DUI alcohol drugs first offense. He was also ordered to pay $107 in costs, and his license was suspended for six months. Charges of refusal with prior DUI and speed were dismissed.

• Jeremy Risdon, 37, 204 Forest St., felonious assault, bound over.

• Anthony Bauer, 46, 3434 State Route 66, Houston, assault amended from domestic violence, $150 fine, $118 costs, $67 bonds.

• Kentrell Jones, 20, 729 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. E, disorderly conduct amended from domestic violence, $75 fine, $118 costs.

• Tiffany Terry, 45, 212 W. College St., Jackson Center, disorderly conduct amended from domestic violence, $150 fine, $132 costs, $267 bonds.

• Joshua Davis, 24, 834 Third Ave., aggravated menacing, $150 fine, $113 costs; interference with custody, dismissed.

• Denario Price, 30, 533 S. Ohio Ave., domestic violence, $250 fine, $138 costs, $67 bonds.

• James Phillips II, 533 Forrest St., criminal damaging, $150 fine, $113 costs.

• Amanda Greene, 35, 813 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. B, DUS – FRA suspension, dismissed, $111 costs; DUS – FRA suspension, $250 fine, $111 costs.

• Noe Balderrama, 26, 134 Piper St., speed, $100 fine, $105 costs.

• Brandon Jones, 32, 9430 N. Kuther Road, speed, $100 fine, $105 costs.

• Susan Howell, 60, 11411 Sidney-Freyburg Road, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Timothy Tippie, 18, 1106 Campbell Road, seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

