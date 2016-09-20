City record

Police log

MONDAY

-11:37 p.m.: criminal damaging. Brandon Thomas, 43, and Janessa Stewart, 31, both of 113 N. Highland Ave., Apt. F, reported damage to their Emerson TV, the driver’s side window of their vehicle was shattered and they were assaulted at 716 Michigan St.

-9:15 p.m.: theft. Lucas Collier, 29, 429 Riverside Drive, reported the theft of an Apple Mac Book Pro from his residence sometime between Sept. 1 and Sept. 19.

-8:15 p.m.: burglary. Jesse Goodfellow, 28, 509 S. Miami Ave., reported someone entered his unlocked home and took a PSE nova compound bow, an HHA sight, a Plano hard case and eight Black Eagle Outlaw arrows.

-3:45 p.m.: found property. A Daisy BB gun was found at 313 N. Miami Ave. and turned into the police department.

-12:55 p.m.: theft. China Garden Buffet on Michigan Street reported two people ate lunch and left without paying.

-5:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. Amanda Cochot, 34, 119 S. Dallas St., reported the damage of five tires valued at $475.

SUNDAY

-7:08 p.m.: theft. Jacob Dicke, 31, 503 Grenelefe Court, reported the theft of the Trump/Pence political yard sign from his yard.

-1:32 p.m.: theft. Stephen McLain, 49, at large, reported the theft of children clothing valued at $500 from 418 Fifth Ave.

-7:57 a.m.: found property. A red tool box containing miscellaneous tools and a suitcase were found at 328 S. Walnut Ave. and turned into the police department.

-2:16 a.m.: driving under the influence. Randy Brunswick, 53, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-8:10 p.m.: assault. Robert Garner, 53, 402 N. Miami Ave., Apt. B, was arrested for assault.

-8:05 p.m.: driving under the influence. Ryan Hall, 40, 777 Countryside St., was arrested for OVI.

-7:04 p.m.: theft. Andrew Swartz, 23, of Piqua, reported the theft of his cellphone while at Wilson Health.

-6:43 p.m.: assault. Robert Garner, 53, 402 N. Miami Ave., Apt. B, reported he was assaulted inside an apartment other than his own at the building.

-11:48 a.m.: criminal simulation. Bowman Produce and Greenhouses in Bradford reported a potential counterfeit $1 bill at 115 E. Court St.

-11:40 a.m.: domestic violence. Hawk William, 39, 219 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:16 a.m.: theft. Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at $61.62, which was recovered along with the seizure of a drug pipe. A tech torch was also reported stolen.

-7:48 a.m.: contempt. Stacy Mariano, 37, 625 Broadway Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:55 a.m.: burglary. Police are investigating the report made by Mark Ross, 59, 525 ½ S. Miami Ave., of the theft of a PlayStation video gaming system and 40 video games.

FRIDAY

-11:42 p.m.: discharging firearms. Police are investigating the report made by Michael Driscoll, 42, 827 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. B, of the discharging of firearms.

-9:43 p.m.: driving under the influence. William Russell, 42, 505 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

-8 p.m.: domestic violence. Stephanie Fulks, 37, at large, was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:10 p.m.: burglary. Debra Roesser, 60, 704 East Ave., reported a burglary had occurred in the past.

-3:36 p.m.: domestic violence. John Ham, 42, 800 E. Hoewisher Road, and a 15-year-old male were both arrested for the domestic violence of a juvenile victim.

-3:22 p.m.: theft. Walmart on Michigan Street reported the past theft of eight containers of Tide laundry pods valued at $39.76.

-1:58 p.m.: found property. A set of keys with a GM remote was found at 415 S. Vandemark Road and was turned into the police department.

-8:53 a.m.: criminal damaging. Heather Kies, 25, 418 Fifth Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging after damage to the engine belt of the vehicle belonging to Rebecca Ervin, 58, of Anna, was reported.

THURSDAY

-7:26 p.m.: burglary. Tosha Rench, 23, of Quincy, reported the past theft of three flat screen TVs and a DVD player from 1579 E. Court St.

Accidents

Jennifer Hamblin, 23, 140 Northwood St., Apt. 122, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop signs after a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 3:27 p.m.

Hamblin was attempting to turn left onto state Route 29 when she struck the front left side of another vehicle traveling northbound on state Route 29.

The driver of the other vehicle was Ann Wise, 36, 417 N. Ohio Ave.

• Marcus Daugherty, 18, of Quincy, was cited for running a red light after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:27 p.m.

Daugherty was traveling eastbound on East Court Street at South Miami Ave. when he saw a construction worker holding a “slow” sign at the intersection of the red light and was not sure if he should proceed through or not, so he asked his father, who was his passenger, what to do. According to the police report, his father, Daniel Robinson, 37, of Quincy, directed Daugherty to go through the intersection, at which time another vehicle that had been stopped at the light on South Miami Avenue began to move forward after the light turning green. Daugherty collided with the vehicle. Police spoke with the construction worker holding the sign and he said he was not controlling the lights, just slowing traffic.

The driver of the other vehicle was Monica Sutherly, 31, 2492 S. Vandemark Road.

• No one was cited for a collision on Monday at 11:50 a.m.

Amy Schlenker, 41, of Wapak, was turning eastbound onto state Route 47 from the southbound direction of Vandemark Road when she collided with the vehicle driven by Israel Greg, 24, 1520 Spruce Ave. Apt. 7., turning eastbound from northbound direction of Vandemark Road. Both drivers told police they thought they had maintained their lane of travel but neither knew who was at fault.

• Stefani Vaughn, 26, 1529 E. Court St., Apt. A, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle collision on Friday at 4:41 p.m.

Vaugh was traveling westbound on East Court Street when she failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle stopped in traffic on East Court Street.

The driver of the other vehicle was Aaron Watkins, 22, 2744 Wiles Road.

• Clara Oakley, 71, of Botkins, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 1:40 p.m.

Oakley was attempting to pull out into traffic from a parking spot on Fair Oaks Drive when she hit another vehicle traveling northbound on Fair Oaks Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle was Jordan Schwabenland, 21, 1614 Holly Place.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:35 a.m. to 12:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-2:06 to 4:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded two fire alarms.

-12:05 to 3:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three automobile accidents.

-1:25 a.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-8:13 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of power lines down.

-6:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-3:39 to 7:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

