County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11150 Ailes Road in Salem Township on the report of identity theft.

MONDAY

-3:42 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 5159 Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a mailbox tampering.

-1:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2788 Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a possible identity theft.

-11:42 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 5261 Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report of a past burglary during which the front door was kicked in.

SUNDAY

-6:09 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Sav-A-Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a person who tried to get into the caller’s car.

-1:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 20050 Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of stolen meat.

-5:21 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 18000 block of Wells Road in Jackson Township on the report of loud explosions in the area not sounding like a gun.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:20 p.m.: property damage accident. Botkins Police were dispatched to Meyer’s Tavern on North Main Street on the report of a property damage accident.

-8:36 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police were dispatched to 107 Mary St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of vandalism.

-8:07 a.m.: forgery. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to Curly’s Custom Meats on East Street on the report of bad checks.

SUNDAY

-11:09 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to M & A Muffler on North Main Street on the report of a suspicious car.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:43 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-8:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

-7:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-10:12 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-9:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1800 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-7:55 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Milkcreek Road in Washington Township.

-7:52 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 on the report of a tractor on fire in a field.

-3:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Sidney Medics and Fire Department and Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 29 on the report of an accident with injuries.

-2:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-1:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-2:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

