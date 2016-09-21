City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:14 a.m.: theft. Halishia Stevens, 34, of Lima, reported the theft of her Kyocera cellphone at Norcold on Kuther Road.

TUESDAY

-7:05 p.m.: violate protection order. Harley Ludwig, 36, 1360 Logan Court, was arrested for violate protection order or consent.

-4:33 p.m.: found property. James DeMars, 75, 1020 Riverbend Blvd., found found two bikes in the field behind his house and turned them into the police department.

-3:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jerry Combs, 50, 717 Kathy Ave., reported damage to two vehicles on his property overnight. The driver’s side rear quarter panel on one vehicle and the rear passenger side tire on the other vehicle were damaged.

MONDAY

-7:22 p.m.: theft. Matthew Abbott, 35, 313 Belmont St., reported a DeWalt air compressor was taken from his vehicle at his residence. It was later recovered.

Accidents

Ryan Jones, 20, 1377 Sixth Ave., was cited for starting and backing after an collision on Tuesday at 9:22 p.m.

Jones was backing out of the driveway of 132 Pike St. when he struck a parked vehicle in front of the drive.

The owner of the vehicle is Juanita McCluskey, 132 Pike St.

• Alexis Renee, 18, 801 Chestnut Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3 p.m.

Renee was turning left onto state Route 29 from Russell Road when her dog jumped out of the passenger’s side window and was hanging by its harness, which caused her to sharply turn as she reached over to grab the dog and strike a front-end loader hauling a large piece of box steel. There was no damage to the front-end loader or box steel.

The driver of the other vehicle was Robert Lauber, 39, of Fort Recovery.

• Robert Case, 45, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 10, was cited for an unsafe vehicle following a crash on Monday at 2:32 p.m.

Case was eastbound on North Main Street when he hit the parked vehicle of Ronald Fritz, 2508 N. Main St., in front on Fritz’s home.

Case told police he was reaching down to pick up some money when the front passenger side tire broke causing him to hit the parked vehicle.

• Randall Varney, 39, 807 N. Ohio Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 12:04 p.m.

Varney was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he did not stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him that had stopped near Walnut Avenue for a fire department vehicle with its lights and sirens on.

The driver of the other vehicle was Elaine Pack, 44, 303 N. Main St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to Interstate 75 for an automobile accident.

-12:57 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a medical call.

TUESDAY

-8:58 to 9:54 pm.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

