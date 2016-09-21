County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:29 to 2:42 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies responded to two investigative complaints at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue.

-12:58 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to the American Heiland Legion Post on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of an attempted break-in within the last couple of days.

-1:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1222 S. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report of harassment.

-12:15 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue on the report of illegal use of food stamps.

-2:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on state Route 66 on the report of the past theft of a ring.

TUESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 13060 Lochard Road in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious van in the driveway.

-10:15 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Riverside Drive in Salem Township on the report of a suspicious person in a clown suit walking down the street.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:02 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 120 Redbud Circle, Unit 6, on the report of the theft of Oxycodone.

-1:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 209 Cole St. on the report of threats or harassment.

Accidents

Clyde Guy, 48, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was cited with failure to control and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday at 2:13 a.m.

Guy was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 at mile-marker 86 in the left lane of travel when he veered into the right lane and collided with another vehicle traveling northbound in the right lane of travel causing it to drive off the roadway to the right and come to a rest. Guy also went off the roadway to the right but hit a ditch and overturned before coming to a rest.

According to the Ohio State Patrol, Guy had drifted-off to sleep causing his vehicle to move into the right lane.

The driver of the other vehicle was Qawnette Rice, 24, of Detroit, Michigan. Rice and several juvenile passengers were all restrained and incurred no injuries.

• John Disher, 29, and Charlotte Disher, both of 8929 State Route 274, Kettlersville, were transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health after a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 3:28 p.m.

John Disher was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he failed to stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle driven by Gregory Hageman, 50, 1045 State Route 137, Winchester, stopped in front of him waiting on another vehicle to make a turn into the driveway of 3486 State Route 29.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:46 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department was dispatched to Auglaize County.

TUESDAY

-10:26 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1000 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-6:59 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-6:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

