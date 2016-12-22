County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 4000 block of River Road for a crash with injuries.

-8:37 p.m.: vehicle/deer crash. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Fair Road for a crash involving a deer.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:37 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police investigated the report of a theft in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

Crashes

Wendy Jasper, 44, of Fort Loramie, was cited for failure to yield at stop or yield sign after an accident on Tuesday at 3:57 p.m.

Jasper was stopped facing westbound on Mason Road at the intersection with County Road 25A, when she attempted to cross over County Road 25A and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on County Road 25A.

The driver of the other vehicle was Tammy White, 43, of Piqua. Jasper was transported to Wilson Hospital by Anna Rescue with incapacitating injuries.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:19 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road.

-8:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 7000 block of Hughes Road.

-7:51 p.m.: medical. Perry-Port-Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Riverview Place.

-7:43 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road.

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

Compiled by Alexandra Newman