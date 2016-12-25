County record

Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-2:54 a.m.: missing person. Deputies investigated a report of a missing person in Botkins.

-2:43 a.m.: shooting. Deputies investigated a report of a shotgun being shot in the 5000 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township. No one was located.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:23 p.m.: property damage accident. Anna Police investigated a report of a semi in the grass at 606 E. Main St. in Anna.

-6:43 p.m.: property damage accident. Jackson Center Police investigated a report of a vehicle hitting a parked car at 18015 State Route 65, Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

SATURDAY

-10:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Schlater Road in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher

