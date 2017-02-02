City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Velma Smith, 21, Houston, reported the theft of two smart phones at 110 W. Court St.

-12:58 p.m.: theft. Justina Boggs, 50, 416 S. West Ave., reported the theft of $275 from her purse.

Crashes

Samba Camara, 57, 827 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday at 4:37 p.m.

Camara was pulling out of the Speedway parking lot headed south on St. Marys Avenue when he looked down at his dropped cellphone and rear-ended the vehicle stopped in front of him at the red light at the intersection of Russell Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Duane Hutchingson, 47, 311 Franklin Ave., who was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:30 to 11:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:13 a.m. to 4:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

