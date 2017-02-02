County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:43 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a property damage accident.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:50 p.m.: investigative complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at Speedway on East Main Street of the report of a possible card-scammer found on one of the gas pumps.

-9:35 p.m.: property damage accident. Botkins Police were dispatched to mile-marker 105 north on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a property damage accident.

-9:05 p.m.: theft. Anna Police were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street on the report of an overcharge on a credit card.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:41 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Lockington Fire Department responded to 746 Foraker Ave. in Clinton Township for a structure fire.

-1:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-1:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Main Street in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-1:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

