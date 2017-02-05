City record

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-3:53 to 6:41 a.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on two calls.

SATURDAY

-3:20 to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on five calls.

-3:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters were dispatched on a fire alarm.

-12:05 a.m. to 2:37 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on seven calls.

FRIDAY

-5:37 to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on four calls.

-3:34 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters were dispatched on a carbon monoxide investigation.

-10:24 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on five calls.

-10 a.m.: investigation. Firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of state Route 29 North. No incident was found.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher

