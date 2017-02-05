County record

Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-9:06 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies investigated a report of someone trespassing at The Way International, 555 Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township.

-1:23 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies investigated a hit-skip crash in the parking lot of Patrick’s Pub & Grill, 13490 State Route 209, McCartyville.

FRIDAY

-7:48 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the Beechwood Cemetery in Washington township on a report of a motorcycle sitting in the cemetery.

-5:26 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Schlater Road in McLean Township for a report of a black car which keeps circling the area.

-5:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a property damage crash in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-4:35 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on a report of a light tan vehicle parked along with side of the road has its door and trunk open.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:06 a.m.: hit-skip crash. Anna Police investigated a hit-skip crash in the parking lot at the Anna High School vo-ag building.

FRIDAY

-3:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police investigated a property damage crash at McRill Way and West North Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Meadow Drive in Botkins.

-11:37 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to the 10000 block of Friemering Road in McLean Township on a report that a creek bed was on fire.

-10:31 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-4:13 a.m.: fire alarm. Port Jefferson Fire was dispatched to 3000 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township for a fire alarm.

-12:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-8:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:20 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire, Port Jefferson Fire and Sidney Fire, along with Houston Rescue were dispatched to 1650 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township for a possible barn fire.

-1:16 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to a grass fire in the 14000 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-9:46 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

-8:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-7:55 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Houston Rescue were dispatched to the 2000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-7:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

-4:56 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Rescue were dispatched to the 3000 block of Basinburg Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

