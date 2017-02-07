County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3305 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-1:40 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 13045 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report someone did doughnuts on the property overnight.

-1:18 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 12870 Ailes Road in Jackson Township on the report the neighbor’s ducks were on the caller’s property and attacking.

-11:05 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 2200 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of people cutting trees without permission.

MONDAY

-3:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 474 Woodward Way in Orange Township on the report of harassing neighbors.

-3:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10775 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of an authorized use of a credit card.

SUNDAY

-6:18 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2240 Loramie Washington Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of a riding lawn mower and a hunting camera.

-4:46 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 7666 Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report someone kicked-in the door of the home and then left.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:24 a.m.: found property. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to Marathon gas station on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a found wallet.

MONDAY

-12:08 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police were dispatched to 404 Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of harassment.

SUNDAY

-3:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police were dispatched to 404 Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Crashes

Annette Holmes, 31, 328 W. Main St., Port Jefferson, was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:22 p.m.

Holmes was attempting to back up toward the east onto Broad Street from a parking area off of the west side of the roadway when she failed to see the southbound vehicle driven by June Barhorst, 82, 1100 Stephens Road, Sidney, and backed into Barhorst’s vehicle’s passenger side, causing minor damages.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:16 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-8:55 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-6:34 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report of an illegal burn.

-11:27 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Medics, and Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Harding Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-8:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-5:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

-5:04 p.m.: medical. Perry-Port-Salem Rescue responded to the 1900 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.