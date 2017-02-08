City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:51 a.m.: domestic violence. Brandon Wilkins, 22, 107 N. Wilkinson Ave., Apt. A, was arrested for domestic violence.

TUESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: obstructing official business. Codey Sharp, 22, at large, was arrested for obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

-2:50 p.m.: warrant. Jodi Greve, 34, 1501 Grove St., was arrested on an active warrant.

MONDAY

-6:25 a.m.: theft. Marathon Gas Station on Fair Road reported a female pumped gas and left without paying for it.

SUNDAY

-3:32 p.m.: theft. Damian Williams, 46, 2636 Terry Hawk Drive, reported the theft of 22 Vicodin prescription pills from his residence.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:19 a.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist someone who had fallen.

-8:35 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to Towne Center Apartments on North Highland Avenue for a fire alarm that was accidentally activated.

-2:47 to 9:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls. One was canceled.

TUESDAY

-9:08 p.m.: investigation. Crews conducted an investigation of a hazard inside a home. Nothing was found.

-8:16 a.m. to 9:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

