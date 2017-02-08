County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-11:25 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 9770 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of damage to the yard.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:27 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police were dispatched to Lot-Ridge Rubber Co. on South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen purse.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-4:07 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-7:31 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

