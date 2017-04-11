City record

Police log

MONDAY

-5:24 p.m.: criminal damaging. Rick Sims, 33, 602 Michigan St., reported a tire on his SUV and the ignition switch on his motorcycle were damaged.

-4:47 p.m.: burglary. Britney Young, 33, 530 S. Main Ave., reported a burglary and the theft of a PlayStation 3 at 301 S. Main Ave.

-12:12 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Thomas Ganger, 44, 128 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools.

-10:28 a.m.: probation violation. Dustin Russell, 27, Troy, and Donald Campbell Jr., 43, Anna, were arrested in Miami County for probation violation bench warrants out of the Sidney Municipal Court.

-9:03 a.m.: theft. Tracy Stmetz, 37, 833 Clinton Ave., reported the theft of her wallet containing her driver’s license, a bank card and miscellaneous paperwork while at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-8:48 a.m.: contempt. Devante Meyers, 21, Toledo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:17 a.m.: found property. A Chase Visa debit card in the name of Daniel Okane was found at Kroger Fuel Center on West Michigan Street.

-7:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. Melissa Henry, 39, 528 S. Main Ave., reported her kitchen window was shattered during the night.

-1:38 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Jessica Nafzger, 37, 329 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-12:56 a.m.: theft. Fuel Mart on West Court Street reported the theft of one container of Earthquake beer.

-12:46 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Thomas Wolaver, 45, 627 E. Court St., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

SUNDAY

-8:51 p.m.: burglary. Jody Bunnell-Napier, 46, 1201 Hilltop Ave., Apt. B, reported a burglary and the theft of a purse, a wallet, 15 Suboxone medication strips and a sweeper.

-6:45 p.m.: driving under the influence. Thomas Larger, 48, Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI, OVI refusal breath with prior DUI, obstructing official business and open liquor container.

-5:35 p.m.: violate protection order. Bradley Simonds, 30, 3402 Chickasaw Court, was arrested for a protection order violation.

-9:54 a.m.: abandoning animals. Two dogs were reportedly abandoned without food or water in the basement of 510 S. Main Ave.

-12:14 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Lawrence Watkins, 30, 239 N. Walnut Ave., was arrested for OVI suspension and open container.

SATURDAY

-10:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Keshia Hudgins, 26, 822 Taft St., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-10:46 a.m.: theft. Kelian Farley, 23, 717 Chestnut Ave., reported someone entered her vehicle and stole a black Michael Coors wallet, valued at $200, and a Honda Federal bank card.

-4:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Madisen Leach, 19, 615 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and offenses involving underage persons.

-2:07 p.m.: driving under the influence. Duane Smith, 29, 2009 Michigan St., Room 119, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-11:16 p.m.: burglary. Tifany Bradley, 25, 919 Broadway Ave., reported someone damaged her window screen.

-7:32 p.m.: criminal damaging. William Pierce, 39, 1125 Hilltop Ave., Apt. B, reported the hood of his vehicle was keyed.

-5:07 p.m.: theft. Ashley Glegg, 36, 817 Mt. Vernon Place, reported the theft of $80.

-12:06 p.m.: driving under the influence. Police are investigating an individual passed out at the wheel at 746 Buckeye Ave.

-8:55 a.m.: contempt. Terri Downing, 40, 128 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-8:27 a.m.: contempt. Daniel Boyd, 32, Charleston, was arrested for contempt.

Crashes

Nathan Epperson, 24, 1174 Westwood Drive, was cited with right of way at private drive following a crash on Friday at 8:13 a.m.

Epperson was backing of his driveway when he struck the northbound vehicle on Westwood Drive that was driven by Stephen Stone, 48, of Fort Recovery.

• Summer Inman, 18, 412 Apollo St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:06 p.m.

Inman was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue at the intersection of West Russell Road when she struck the vehicle in the rear that was stopped from the traffic light in front of her driven by Billie Webb, 30, 927 Buckeye Ave.

There was no observable damage to either vehicle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:33 to 6:24 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-8:18 p.m.: fire. Firefighters investigated an open burn complaint.

-4:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to County Road 25A and Mason Road on the report of an automobile crash.

-4:39 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist Anna Rescue.

-2:29 to 3:32 p.m.: mutual aid. Medics responded to two calls for medical mutual aid. One was canceled en route.

-11:55 a.m.: fire. Firefighters investigated an open burn complaint.

-10:25 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-1:59 a.m.: to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-2:03 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to Walmart on Michigan Street for a false fire alarm.

-11:22 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

