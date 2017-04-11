County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:27 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 14633 Wells Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a vehicle dropped off a female at a field.

-8:46 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report of a property damage crash.

-2:12 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies investigated a report of someone knocking on the windows at Fairhaven Country Home on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-7:30 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 10465 Yellow Knife Trail in Washington Township on the report of a threat.

-3:08 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Thompson Road in Perry Township on the report a suspicious white van was sitting in the roadway for too long.

-11:33 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 8066 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek on the report of the theft of jewelry.

-7:49 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-6:13 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a female drinking a beer while filling up her car with gas at Shell gas station on East Main Street.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:52 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police were dispatched to Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

Crashes

Gary W. Moses, 35, 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, Sidney, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash Saturday at 2:26 a.m.

According to the report, Moses was southbound in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road. An unknown mechanical issue occurred with the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and slide off the left side of the road.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, breaking it off at the base. The vehicle came to rest on the east side of the road.

His 1985 Nissan sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

• No one was cited following a crash on Friday at 2:45 p.m.

Johnathan Gordan, 37, 7910 Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney, was stopped in the aisle way of the Hardin-Houston Local Schools parking lot when he backed up and struck the vehicle stopped behind him that was driven by Holly Heitman, 34, 5339 State Route 47, Houston.

• Dewayne Weyant, 53, of Greenville, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Tuesday, March 4 at 4:05 p.m.

Weyant was headed south-eastbound on state Route 29 and was traveling too fast near a sharp curve in the road at the intersection of McCloskey School Road causing him to go off the right, south side of the road. His vehicle then rolled onto its right side and came to a rest in a yard.

Weyant was transported by Perry-Port-Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 18900 block of Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-4:40 p.m.: medical. Perry-Port-Salem Rescue responded to the 6500 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

-4:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire Department and Deputies responded to County Road 25A and Mason Road on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-3:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to mile-marker 99 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

-2:21 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire Department, CareFlight, Sidney Medics and Fire Department and Deputies responded to a multi-car crash at mile-marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-12:47 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County.

-9:07 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department and Houston Fire Department responded to Miami County.

-8:37 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6200 block of Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-8:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15400 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore.

-5:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

