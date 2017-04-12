City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-7:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. Brittany Holloway, 25, 768 Countryside St., Apt. 3, reported the front driver’s door panel on her Cadillac was dented.

-6:53 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Aaron Swartz, 26, 1305 Constitution Ave., was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-4:24 p.m.: theft. Anna Allen, 58, 815 Norwood Ave., reported the theft of $1,200 from Shelby Beverage Dock on Old Vandemark Road.

-1:28 p.m.: criminal damaging. Amy Simindinger, 44, 629 Thomas Drive, reported the hood and front passenger’s side of her vehicle was damaged.

-12:25 p.m.: contempt. Norro Perdue, 45, Bellefontaine, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:43 a.m.: theft. Kentucky Fried Chicken on South Vandemark Road reported the theft of $170 from the business.

-10:41 a.m.: contempt. Devon Brown, 22, 1024 Clinton Ave., was arrested on two contempt bench warrants.

MONDAY

-6:34 a.m.: criminal mischief. Pohlkat on North Vandemark Road reported damage of a portable restroom and approximately 10 gallons of gasoline was poured out on the construction site at 650 Riverside Drive. Other items on the site were also moved around.

Crashes

Alexis Krueger, 27, 122 Oldham Ave., was cited with stop sign following a crash on Tuesday at 3:24 p.m.

Krueger was stopped at a stop sign facing the east on Pike Street but when a northbound vehicle that had been stopped on Pike Street started going through the intersection, Krueger struck the other vehicle on the left rear side.

The other vehicle was driven by Clayton Duckro, 17, 207 N. Walnut Ave.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

Myron Longendelpher, 63, of Fletcher, and Fred Shoffner, 21, 3357 W. Mason Road, were involved in a crash at the intersection of East Court Street and South Main Avenue. According to the police report, when the police officer arrived, both vehicles had been moved and due to conflicting stories he was unable to determine who was at fault.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:42 to 2:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:26 a.m.: to 10:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

