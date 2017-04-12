County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11 a.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotics search and training at the Eaton High School.

TUESDAY

-9:36 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 129 E. Main St. in Loramie Township on the report of harassment.

-3:57 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a tree down that was possibly in the roadway.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to the 100 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-11:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-8:25 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Houston Rescue responded to the 5700 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-8:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13500 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-4:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18900 block of state Route 119 in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.