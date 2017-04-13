Murray arrested on three charges

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was arrested Wednesday morning after Sidney Police executed a narcotics search warrant.

According to the Sidney Police Department, Clark J. Murray, 43, 708 Port Jefferson St., Sidney, was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, a 4th degree felony, and two counts of possession of criminal tools, 5th degree felonies.

On Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at approximately 9 a.m., investigators and officers executed a narcotics search warrant at 708 Port Jefferson St. Recovered during the search were meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the charges Murray was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

The warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Murray http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MurrayClark_17.jpg Murray