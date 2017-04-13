City record

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-1:11 p.m.: criminal damaging. It was reported someone cut holes in four soccer nets owned by Ohio Extreme Soccer Club, of Elida, at Landrum Soccer Field on Riverside Drive.
-5:23 a.m.: burglary. Gerald Christman, 50, 616 Maxwell Place, reported someone attempted to enter his residence and damaged a Plexiglass window.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-8:42 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to 2132 Wells Drive on the report of a person stuck in a bucket truck.
-9:20 a.m. to 8:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.