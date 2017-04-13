City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:11 p.m.: criminal damaging. It was reported someone cut holes in four soccer nets owned by Ohio Extreme Soccer Club, of Elida, at Landrum Soccer Field on Riverside Drive.

-5:23 a.m.: burglary. Gerald Christman, 50, 616 Maxwell Place, reported someone attempted to enter his residence and damaged a Plexiglass window.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:42 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to 2132 Wells Drive on the report of a person stuck in a bucket truck.

-9:20 a.m. to 8:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

