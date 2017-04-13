County record

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:05 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Meranda Road in Salem Township.

-6:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a property damage crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police was dispatched to West North Street and North Second Street on the report of a property damage crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of North Ohio Street in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:44 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-5:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 125000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.