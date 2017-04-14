City record

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-9:17 a.m. to 9:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-10:51 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to 424 Second Ave. for an electrical problem.

-9:43 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the Shelby County Annex Building on East Court Street for a false fire alarm.

-7:59 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 2800 Howard St. on a general fire alarm.

-12:56 to 11:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

