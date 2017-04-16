County record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:50 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Patterson Road for a property damage crash.

SATURDAY

-4:59 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen semi from Continental Express, 10450 State Route 47, in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:43 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious person along the tree line east of Interstate 75 near the 88 mile marker.

-9:38 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of fence posts broken off in the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-8:14 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way for a fight.

-5:37 p.m..: domestic trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Pasco Montra Road for domestic trouble.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:42 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Jackson Center Police investigated a hit-skip crash at Plastipak, 18015 State Route 65, Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:06 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

-12:25 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire and Anna Fire were dispatched to the Shelby County Recycling Center, 1600 Riverside Drive in Clinton township for a structure fire.

-10:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-5:24 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-2:35 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire was dispatched to a field fire in the 6000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-12:22 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-4:45 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-10:51 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-10:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-10:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 30 block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

-8:52 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire, Minster Fire Jaws of Life, New Bremen Fire, Osgood Fire and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to a structure fire at 9753 Dawson Road in McLean Township.

-7:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire was dispatched to the 10000 block of Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:52 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

