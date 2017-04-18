City record

Police log

MONDAY

-8:29 p.m.: domestic violence. A 17-year-old female was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:13 a.m.: theft. Judy Lewis, 70, 435 S, Highland Ave., reported the theft of her granddaughter’s vintage bike, valued at $150.

-6:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. Heather Juarez, 31, 222 S. Walnut St., reported someone damaged the car door on her Hyundai Elantra.

-3:02 p.m.: burglary. Linda Cromes, 60, 625 Broadway Ave., reported someone broke into her home and stole a U.S. bank note in the amount of $60.

-11:56 a.m.: possession of drugs. Michael Hammersley, 32, St. Marys, was arrested for possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and illegal conveyance of weapons.

-9:55 a.m.: burglary. Mary Young, 66, 434 N. Miami Ave., reported a burlgary and damage to the north side basement wooden window frame.

-9:30 a.m.: criminal damaging. Jessica Carter, 31, 331 Fifth Ave., reported someone she knows broke her Noria tablet screen.

-5:33 a.m.: criminal trespass. Ryan Clark, 28, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-4:15 a.m.: warrant. A juvenile was arrested for an out of county warrant.

-3:25 a.m.: theft. Devin Fleming, 30, 719 Broadway Ave., reported his black wallet, driver’s license, tax paperwork and insurance cards were stolen from his unlocked vehicle while parked in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue. Fleming told police he realized his belongings were gone after seeing someone on a bicycle out by his vehicle.

SUNDAY

-11:34 p.m.: domestic violence. Tammy Liles, 39, Port Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Tara Schemmel, 55, 432 N. Miami Ave., reported the theft of a Lenovo laptop computer from her residence.

-11:43 a.m.: found property. The birth certificate of Cynthia Bibb, 45, was found and turned into the police department.

-7:16 a.m.: theft. Thaniel Ratliff, 34, 523 ½ N. Miami Ave., reported someone he knows stole a U.S. Bank check, a debit card and his cellphone while at 2009 Michigan St.

-2:35 a.m.: theft. Ronnie Scholl, 37, at large, was arrested for theft and criminal trespass after a Samsung cellphone was reported stolen.

SATURDAY

-4:13 p.m.: criminal trespass. Christina Anderson, 33, 10001 State Route 47, Apt. A, reported someone trespassing in her yard was under the influence.

-1:36 p.m.: theft. Jessica Stewart, 24, 425 Jefferson St., reported the theft of a lawn mower from her residence.

-1:32 p.m.: theft. Ashley Blanchard, 30, 434 ½ N. Miami Ave., reported the theft of $20 from her bank account.

-7:49 a.m.: contempt. Sarah Rotenberry, 32, 111 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on two warrants.

FRIDAY

-11:45 p.m.: theft. Marie Slusser, 66, 215 E. North St., reported someone she knows stole $450 from her residence.

-9:38 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a possible burglary at 520 Second Ave., Apt. B, where Brooke Schutte reported her front door, valued at $500, was damaged.

-5:30 p.m.: discharging firearms. Kevin Wilson, 27, 1467 E. Court St., was charged for discharging a firearm in the city after an accidental discharge of a firearm at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:11 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating the report of burglary made by Tess Felver, 18, 1577 E. Court St., where an Xbox One was stolen.

-4:22 p.m.: driving under the influence. Darin Reineke, 49, 314 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested for OVI.

-8:20 a.m.: warrant. Joshua Shannon, 30, Piqua, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:21 p.m.: theft. Roy Elder, 40, 119 1/2 W. Dallas St., reported someone stole a Tauru firearm and two magazines of bullets, valued at $100, an unknown number of gold and silver coins and a security lock box from the residence.

-8:18 p.m.: theft. Brandy Kerg, 35, 229 S. Miami Ave., reported her Cricket cellphone was taken from NK Parts Industries on Kuther Road.

-5:26 p.m.: theft. Alain Gomez, 31, 2677 Michigan St., reported someone stole his Mongoose bicycle from the residence.

-3:47 p.m.: warrant. Steven Griffith, 34, Anderson, Indiana, was arrested on an Marion County warrant.

-8:22 a.m.: theft. Marla Grise, 48, 768 Countryside Lane, Apt. 1, reported someone took her driver’s license overnight.

April 12

-3:22 p.m.: assault. A 16-year-old female was charged with assault and domestic violence.

Crashes

Todd Francis, 24, 441 Riverside Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:42 a.m.

Francis was traveling eastbound in the right lane of travel in the 200 block of East Russell Road when he told police his breaks failed causing him to rear-end the vehicle in front of him driven by Donald Meyer, 77, 1730 Cumberland Ave. That collision then caused Meyer to rear-end the vehicle in front of him driven by Gloria Verdier, 67, 1521 Beck Drive. Verdier was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health. According to the police report, Meyer suffered a possible knee injury and Francis had chest pain.

• Police are investigating a crash on Sunday at 9:40 p.m.

Sandra Ball, 43, 419 Michigan St., was traveling southbound on Linden Avenue when she struck Tyler Timmons, 23, 527 Chestnut Ave., on the right side of his right leg while he *walking north in the southbound roadway of Linden Avenue.

According to the police report, Ball and Timmons exchanged words after the collision. Ball then left the area but returned to the scene later.

Ball told police she did not see Timmons until she hit him and that he was wearing darker clothing. She said she felt intimidated and left the area because she did not feel safe.

Until police determine who is at fault no citations have been issued.

• Shawn Griffith, 26, 323 Franklin Ave., was cited with failure to control and charged with drug abuse following a crash on Sunday at 1:48 a.m.

Griffith was traveling northbound in the north-south alley at the rear of the 300 block of Franklin Avenue when he attempted to make a right hand turn into the connecting east-west alley and struck the rear corner of the parked and unoccupied vehicle owned by Andrew Rose, 319 Franklin Ave.

• John Grazioso, 51, of Anna, was cited for right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:41 p.m.

Grazioso was pulling out of the parking lot of 440 West Russell Road when he struck the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road driven by Steven Kaser, 31, 618 N. Wagner Ave.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

• Leroy Ahrns Jr., 30, 810 St. Marys Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

Ahrns was stopped facing east at the red light on Michigan Street at the intersection of Vandemark Road when he let off of the brake and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him driven by Scott Booher, 50, 3940 Lindsey Road.

• No one was cited after a crash on Wednesday at 2:38 p.m.

John Fugate, 62, 912 Michigan St., was turning left from Commerce Drive to go southbound on St. Marys Road at the same time as Frank Younker, 41, 17403 E. Miami Shelby Road, was turning right from Commerce Drive to head southbound on St. Marys Road when the two vehicles collided as they met in the southbound lane of travel.

According to the police report, it is unknown at this time as to which vehicle turned first or was in the southbound lane first, so no citations were issued.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:03 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a faulty smoke detector.

-1:51 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls. Anna Rescue responded to one of them to assist Sidney Rescue while they were at a fire downtown.

MONDAY

-10:51 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 110 N. Ohio Ave. for a vehicle fire that extended into the building with the natural gas line involved. The fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm.

-7:11 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 1600 Riverside Drive for a trailer fire rekindle.

-7:08 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 861 Port Jefferson Road on the report of an open burn.

-5:07 p.m.: fire. Firefighters investigated a fire call at 1600 Riverside Drive.

-7:09 a.m. to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls. Port Jefferson Rescue responded to one of them to assist Sidney Rescue while they were at a fire downtown.

-2:24 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of rubbish fire.

SUNDAY

-11:54 p.m.: spill. Firefighters responded to a transmission fluid spill in the roadway.

-8:37 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a rubbish fire.

-12:21 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to the report of a fire in a semitrailer at a transfer station.

-12:13 a.m. to 9:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-8:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-6:30 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to 433 N. Wagner Ave. to assist with a water problem.

-1:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to Lehman Catholic High School on St. Marys Avenue for a false fire alarm.

-2:29 a.m. to 10:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-2:39 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to Fourth Avenue and Russell Road on the report of an automobile crash.

-1:54 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 507 Johnston Drive on the report of an open burn, which is prohibited by a city ordinance.

-12:24 to 7:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

