SIDNEY — Charges are pending following a crash on Saturday evening involving a vehicle that caught fire on West Russell Road. Authorities are waiting on lab results before filing any charges.

Ninya Denise, 39, 10987 Commanche Drive, was traveling westbound on West Russell Road near the intersection of North Vandemark Road in the curb lane of the eastbound lanes when she struck an eastbound vehicle head on that was driven by Dalton Goubeaux, 17, of Osgood.

Sidney Fire Department and Police responded to the call around 8:52 p.m. Denise’s Chevrolet Aveo caught fire after the collision with the Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to responding Police Officer Matt Dembski, they have witness reports that Denise traveled several blocks going westbound in the eastbound lanes from at least St. Marys Avenue to the scene of the collision near North Vandemark Road. He said two motorists claimed to have helped her out of the vehicle as it caught fire.

Denise’s medical condition is unknown but was transported by Sidney Fire Department to Wilson Health.

There were no other injuries.

Intoxication is suspected to have contributed to the cause of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.