County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 17373 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-1:02 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 322 E. Wall St. in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment over Facebook.

MONDAY

-4:22 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Reineke Schipper Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of trash dumping.

-4:15 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Stoker Road on the report of three suspicious vehicles off the roadway.

-1:27 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism to the parking lot at Creative Plastics, 18163 Snider Road, Jackson Center.

Village log

MONDAY

-4:53 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to 207 Cherry Lane in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:36 p.m.: medical. Maplewood Fire Department, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to Shroyer Road and state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-11:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of North West Avenue in Clinton Township.

-10:59 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive in Clinton Township.

-9:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13900 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-8:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Mary Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-12:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-11:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-11:01 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire, Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire, Houston Fire, Chickasaw Fire, Minster Fire Jaws-of-Life, New Bremen Fire and Russia Fire were dispatched to a barn fire at 7381 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township. The residents were burning trash, which caught the barn on fire. The barn, said Fort Loramie Fire Chief Tim Siegel, was falling down before the fire occurred.

-10:18 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-7:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Debra Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-5:57 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of River Road in Orange Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher and Sheryl Roadcap.

