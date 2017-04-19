City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-2:56 p.m.: theft. Donald Hewitt Jr., 39, 110 N. Wilkinson Ave., reported the theft of an Emerson TV from the residence.

-11:47 a.m.: open burning. Matthew Brown, 27, 742 Broadway Ave., was issued a summons violating an open burn ordinance.

-8:28 a.m.: probation violation. Issac Hunter, 24, 311 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for a probation violation.

-8:11 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old female was arrested for being an unruly juvenile.

MONDAY

-11:17 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report made by Cassie Priser, 23, 618 Fielding Road, of the theft of her IPhone 6S from her unlocked vehicle at her residence.

-9:57 p.m.: theft. Angel Curl, 37, 505 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported shoplifting of $3.27 in merchandise.

April 10

-11:24 p.m.: theft. Walmart on Michigan Street reported someone attempted to leave the store with $65.04 in merchandise.

Crashes

Kim Martin, 61, 401 W. South St., was cited with right of way from private drive following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m.

Martin was backing out of the private drive of 123 S. Walnut Ave. when she hit the rear passenger side of the southbound vehicle driven by Bradley Blosser, 20, 126 Oldham Ave.

•Victoria England, 60, 2401 Fair Road, was cited with operation at stop and yield sign following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:12 p.m.

England was stopped facing the north on Westlake Drive at the stop sign at Fair Road when she pulled forward onto Fair Road and hit the passenger side of an eastbound vehicle on Fair Road that was driven by Linda Corner, 30, 733 S. Miami Ave. The collision caused Corner to swerve, lose control and roll the vehicle.

England told police she had looked both ways but did not see Corner’s vehicle until she began to pull away from the stop sign and collided with the vehicle.

Corner was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:10 a.m. to 5:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-3:43 to 4:49 p.m.: fire. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations.

-3:17 to 3:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-2:40 to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

