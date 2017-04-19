County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Bruns Road in McLean Township on the report a semitrailer had crashed and rolled over.

-3 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Towers Maintenance on East North Street in Clinton Township on the report of a locked apartment door.

TUESDAY

-9:29 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Wilson Health to investigate a complaint of a disorderly person.

-3:43 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 19788 Herring Road in Salem Township on the report of a past burglary and several missing items.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:41 a.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Park Street in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious car in a parking lot.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:40 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-4:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

