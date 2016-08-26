NK BOE approves contracts

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Board of Education approved personnel contracts during its regular meeting, Aug. 22.

The following people were hired for the listed positions:Kim Wirwille, substitute van driver and ticket taker; Terry Halko, substitute van driver; Clyde Wessel, Lester Settlage and Bill Starr, substitute bus drivers; Ali Carpenter, substitute bus driver, substitute cafeteria aide and ticket taker; Michelle Dillon, substitute aide; John Dircksen, substitute custodian; Jay Fledderjohann, Beth Bauer, Mary Bensman, Amy Brewster, Pam Grew, Dennis Henschen, Melissa Homan, Tim Niekamp, Emily Langenkamp, Emily Little, Susan McDaniel, Dwain Meckstroth, Ken Nuss, Chuck Rowen, Mindy Settlage, Ellen Topp, Becky Roetgerman and Craig Wenning, substitute teachers.

Also, Josh Lisi, volunteer assistant golf coach; Jace Kuck and Marc Dyrness, volunteer assistant soccer coaches; Marcus Reineke, volunteer assistant boys basketball coach; Andrew Arnett, junior varsity boys basketball coach; Tracy Luck, Rachel Leffel, Abby Lageman, Sharon Wittler and Nick Topp, line judges; Tawnya Brogan, Chris Schroer and Beth Shreve, ticket takers; Branden Puckett, scoreboard operator; and Lucy Merges and Maria Lammers co-prom and junior class advisers.

In other action, the board:

• Approved family medical leave for Linda Wolf.

• Accepted an $8,690 donation from the Rotary foundaiton of the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club to support the Science Gizmos program.

• Approved bus routes for 2016-2017.

• Went into executive session to discuss employment of personnel.