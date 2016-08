LIMA — Rhodes State College has announced its 2016 summer semester dean’s list.

Part-time students named to the dean’s list includes Colleen Mary Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie; Robin C. Stafford, of Maplewood; Michelle Bailey, of New Bremen; and Danielle Marie Barga, of Sidney.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, part-time students must be enrolled in at least six but nor more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average of higher.