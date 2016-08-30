Local organizations invited to apply for chamber grants

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is again inviting its member school systems and other chamber member organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth to make application to its foundation for an education grant.

“The Chamber Foundation is an important component to our overall mission,” said Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. “Through the generosity of Chamber members, we are able to financially support many wonderful education based programming supplements each year throughout Shelby County. These are education enrichment programs that might not otherwise occur if not for our foundation’s support.”

Last year, 22 education based grants were funded to chamber member schools and organizations totaling more than $18,000. Recipients of these grants included Anna Schools, Botkins Schools, Hardin-Houston Schools, Sidney City Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Gateway Arts Council, Shelby County Historical Society, Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, Lehman High School, Russia Schools, Jackson Center FFA, the Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, and the Shelby County Libraries. Additional funding was provided to the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County to help offset some of the ordinary operating expenses of the organization.

To request a 2016 grant application, interested chamber members can call the Chamber Foundation at 492-9122, e-mail [email protected] , or download an application on the chamber web site at www.sidneyshelbychamber.com. The deadline for submitting an application this year is Oct. 15, 2016.