Foundation announces scholarships

SIDNEY — Several Botkins High School graduates received scholarships through funds administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The Carol Becker Scholarship Fund awarded $250 to Sierra Butcher, daughter of Tim and Nicole Butcher. Butcher is studying speech and hearing sciences at the Ohio State University branch in Lima.

The Botkins Student Memorial Scholarship Fund presented Jared Goubeaux with $500. He is a mechanical engineering major at Wright State University. He is the son of Mark and Diane Goubeaux.

The Chase Fultz Scholarship Fund named Nolan Greve, son of Earl and Teri Greve, to receive a $250 scholarship. He attends the Ohio State University Lima campus, majoring in business.

The Randy Greve Scholarship Fund awarded $1,000 to Katherine Liesner, daughter of Scott and Kelly Liesner. Occupational therapy is her field of study at Rhodes State College.

The Lahrmer Family Scholarship Fund selected Andrew Ewry as recipient of its $1,000 award. The son of Patrick and Shelly Ewry is a Wright State University Lake campus student, pursuing a major in English.

The Dave Mielke Scholarship Fund awarded $1,000 to Kayla Heuker, who is studying sports management and business at Bluffton University. She is the daughter of Steve and Ginger Heuker.

The Louise Sheets Scholarship Fund honored Jared Goubeaux, Erik Greve, and Abigail Johnson each with $500. Greve, son of Wayne and Bonnie Greve, attends Bowling Green State University, where he studies finance and accounting. Johnson is majoring in motion picture production at Wright State University. She is the daughter of James and Marci Johnson.

The Botkins Area Community Fund Scholarship Fund named Ryan Egbert to receive $1,000. He is the son of Mark and Deb Egbert and is studying accounting at Bowling Green State University.

The Botkins Trojans Scholarship Fund selected Blake Maurer and Kyle Maurer as recipients of $2,500 each. Blake attends Ball State University, where she is pursuing a nursing degree. She is the daughter of David and Jodi Maurer. Kyle is an agriculture business major at Wright State University Lake Campus and his parents are Curt and Laura Maurer.

Online applications are available through the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.