Geuy joins NSHSS

PORT JEFFERSON — Ross C. Geuy, son of Dana and Chris Geuy, of Port Jefferson, has be selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

Geuy is a senior at Piqua High School. He serves as class president and president of the National Honor Society. He also served on the 2015-2016 Mike Dewine Teen Ambassador Board.

NSHSS recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement of Geuy’s selection was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.

Geuy’s grandparents are Barb and Dave Geuy and Joyce and John Snowden, all of Sidney.