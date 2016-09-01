Bennett scholarships announced

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County has announced Betty Zorn Bennett Fund scholarship recipients.

Bennett’s estate provided for scholarship awards to each valedictorian and salutatorian at Houston and Sidney high schools. Each student received a $2,200 scholarship.

Houston High School recipients were valedictorians Deion Booher, son of Scott and Gayette Booher; Kayla New, daughter of Brent and Carie New; Troy Riley, son of Kevin and Michelle Riley; Rachel Wells, daughter of Denise Wells; and Jenna Winner, daughter of Ted and Jodie Winner, all of Sidney, and salutatorian Emily Cozad, daughter of Phil and Angela Cozad, of Houston.

Sidney High School recipients were valedictorian Aaron Jensen, son of Kenneth and Sherri Jensen, and salutatorian Kaitlyn Davis, daughter of Darin and Renee Davis, all of Sidney.