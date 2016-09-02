DCP offers Project WILD training

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will offer free, Project WILD training to teachers and educators of all types, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville.

Classroom and informal educators will learn adaptable activities for all age levels and receive both the Project WILD and Project aquatic WILD K-12 activity guides.

Project WILD is a supplementary education program emphasizing awareness, appreciation and understanding of wildlife and natural resources. Project WILD teaches young people how to think about wildlife, not what to think. Students in kindergarten through 12th grades learn basic concepts about wild animals, their needs and importance and their relationships to people and the environment. The hands-on, diverse activities help develop problem-solving and decision-making skills in determining responsible human actions.

The program is endorsed by the National Council for the Social Studies and is consistent with the recommendations of the National Science Teachers Association. The Project WILD curriculum has been aligned with Ohio’s PreK-12 academic content standards in science. Project WILD books are available to individuals who attend a workshop.

Teachers can earn continuing education credits by attending. Registration is required by Sept. 9. To register, call 937-548-0165 or email [email protected]