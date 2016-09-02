School foundation awards grants

SIDNEY — Four Sidney High School graduates have received scholarships through the Sidney City Schools Foundation, administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The awards were made through the Scott Barker Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Thomas E. Given Family Scholarship Fund.

The Scott Barker Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kaitlyn Davis, Aaron Jensen and Kelton Moore, all of Sidney. Each student received $1,000.

Davis is the daughter of Darin and Renee Davis. She plans to study actuarial science at the Ohio State University.

Jensen is an electrical engineering major at Wright State University. He is the son of Kenneth and Sherri Jensen.

Moore will attend Cedarville University, where he will pursue a Spanish/TESOL degree. He is the son of Randy and Patti Moore.

Receiving the $1,000 Thomas E. Given Family Scholarship is Quentin McKenzie, son of James and Christine McKenziem of Sidney. He is pursuing a chemical engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati.

Online applications are available through the Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.