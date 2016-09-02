Minster wins $10,000 Grant to improve STEM education

MINSTER — The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program believes to feed the world’s rapidly growing population and tackle many other global challenges, our country’s next generation of leaders will need to be highly-skilled in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). So the group, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, has awarded the Minster Local School District with a $10,000 grant.

The Minster Local School District is using the funds to purchase basic electronic and robotic equipment for the new Engineering Technology classes developed for the 2016-2017 school year. These classes have been developed for students grades 7-12.

“Our new courses will allow our students an opportunity to grow in STEM knowledge,” said Minster Local Schools SuperintendentBrenda Boeke. “Teachers using best practices of STEM education, like inquiry and project based learning, will bring our program into the 21st Century.”

Earlier this year, farmers in the Minster area, nominated the district for consideration. After the nomination, the district developed its submission to enhance its STEM education offering through the re-design of the Industrial Arts program to become Engineering Technologies. A group of science and math teachers reviewed each submission and selected Minster Local Schools as a finalist.

Next, the Program’s Farmer Advisory Council, which is composed of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, with an interest in agriculture and education, selected Minster Local Schools for one of the Grow Rural Education Grants. Grant applications were judged based on the merit of the application, need and community support.

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program began in 2011. Since 2011, more than $11 million has been awarded to over 700 rural school districts to enhance STEM education. For a complete list of winners and to learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit www.GrowRuralEducation.com.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CheckPres.jpg Ethan Westerheide, Alex Heuker, Kaden Baker, freshmen, left, along with teacher Marcus Hileman, center, and Mike Ketner and Owen Dorsten, sophomores, right, explain to Reid Stoller, third from right, district sales manager for Monsanto Dekalb Asgrow, the sort of things they create in their technology classes. They have a robot, a device that lets them cut different sizes of materials, and a 3D printer. The money from the grant the school was awarded will pay for these items, along with new computer assisted design software for their computers. “We can now do anything we can dream of,” Hileman said. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MinsterRobots.jpg Ethan Westerheide, Alex Heuker, Kaden Baker, freshmen, left, along with teacher Marcus Hileman, center, and Mike Ketner and Owen Dorsten, sophomores, right, explain to Reid Stoller, third from right, district sales manager for Monsanto Dekalb Asgrow, the sort of things they create in their technology classes. They have a robot, a device that lets them cut different sizes of materials, and a 3D printer. The money from the grant the school was awarded will pay for these items, along with new computer assisted design software for their computers. “We can now do anything we can dream of,” Hileman said.