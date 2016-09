BGSU graduates and dean’s list

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University has announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the summer semester dean’s list for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

To be chosen for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.

Local students include:

Tyler Nosek, of New Bremen, and Emily Hix, of Sidney.

Summer semester graduates include:

Tyler Nosek, of New Bremen, Master of Education; Amanda Hoehne, of Anna, Graduate Reading Endorsement Certificate; Betsy Hammergren, of Sidney, Graduate Reading Endorsement Certificate.