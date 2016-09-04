Retired teachers award scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded two $500 scholarships to local students.

Recipients of the scholarships were Emily Fulk and Michelle Abbott.

Fulk is a graduate of Sidney High School and attends Anderson University in Indiana. She is an elementary education major with a double minor in reading education and teaching English to speakers of other languages. She is the daughter of Roger and Vicki Fulk.

Abbott is also a graduate of Sidney High School and attends Wright State University. She is the daughter of Jon and Carol Abbott and is majoring in early childhood education.

Barri Grandey presented the scholarships at the Aug. 4 luncheon/meeting of SCRTA.

The scholarship program is sponsored by retired teachers from the Shelby County school systems including Sidney, Christian Academy and Lehman Catholic. The funds have been collected by donations, sales and memorials.

Fulk http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FulkEmily.jpg Fulk Abbott http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AbbottMichelle.jpg Abbott