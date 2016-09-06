Holy Angels school year in full swing

SIDNEY — The new school year at Holy Angels School is in full swing. Students will see seven new teachers this year: First grade, Sara Hull; Third grade, Ashley Ambos; Junior High, Brad Zimmerman; Physical Education, Holli Berger; Art, Megan Galloway; Librarian, Nancy Wagner and Religion, Anne Otte.

They have also welcomed a new Development Director, Shelly Dooley. Their enrollment this year is 226 with 35 new students. The motto this school year is OWL: Our Wise Lord.

Candy sales have begun. Students will be selling until Sept. 15. Anyone needing candy may call the front office at 492-9293. The fundraiser is put on by the PTO. The PTO helps fund field trips, and has provided new Holy Angels t-shirts for each student and teacher, among many other helpful items.

More exciting news included the addition of a new math program called Envision, and a new science program called Fusion.

On Friday, Sept. 9, there will be a Patriot Day, National Day of Service, and a Remembrance Ceremony, in honor of the 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The event will be held in the Holy Angels School Courtyard following 8:45 a.m. Mass. Also, on Sept. 16, Holy Angels Catholic School will be holding a pep rally. This will coincide with the Lehman Catholic High School “Under the Lights” Homecoming celebration. The rally will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Holy Angels’ gymnasium. Wear your blue and gold, and come support the Cavaliers.

Leaving the board this year are Kara Sollmann, Sara Olding, and Cameron Haller. These great members will be replaced by Shelley VanSkiver, Emily Liening, and Joe Petersen.