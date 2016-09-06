Rossman to serve as RA at Heidelberg University

TIFFIN — Heidelberg University student Kelsey Rossman of Sidney, Ohio, has been selected to serve as a resident assistant for the 2016-17 academic year.

Rossman, who is majoring in Biology, has joined a team of 32 students who will impact the growth and development of their peers by providing leadership and acting as role models to students they oversee in residence halls and housing complexes on Heidelberg’s campus.

RAs also are responsible for designing and implementing educational, occupational and social programming within their halls toward the goal of holistic student development.

Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 30 majors, 30 minors and 10 pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in education, counseling, business administration and music. Affiliated with the United Church of Christ, Heidelberg has been ranked for 28 consecutive years as one of the top colleges in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report. For more information visit the web site at www.heidelberg.edu.