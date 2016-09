WESTERVILLE — Otterbein University is proud to recognize the following local students who have been named to the Dean’s List at Otterbein University for the 2016 Spring Semester: Kenleigh Jade Immel, Luke Thomas Kindelin, and Kyleigh Marie Overbey, all of Sidney.

Students must be full-time with a grade point average of at least 3.60 to qualify for the Dean’s List.