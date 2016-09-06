Local valedictorians awarded scholarships

SHELBY COUNTY — Valedictorians at several Shelby County high schools were recently awarded Lola Detrick Carmony Scholarships.

Anna, Botkins, Christian Academy, Fairlawn, and Fort Loramie high school valedictorians are eligible when the graduation falls in even numbered years. Each school’s valedictorian is to receive a $500 scholarship, which must be equally divided if a school has multiple valedictorians.

Sharing the Anna award are Elizabeth Landis, Alexis Phillips, Jennifer Robinson, and Mindy Schmitmeyer. The Botkins award is shared by Amber Buehler, Ryan Egbert, Andrew Ewry, Jared Goubeaux, Blake Maurer, and Nathan Platfoot. Fort Loramie graduates Hillary Benanzer and Rachel Schmitmeyer divided the Fort Loramie scholarship.

Receiving the full award are sole valedictorian graduates Evan Miller of Christian Academy and Madison Allison of Fairlawn.

The Lola Detrick Carmony Scholarship was established in the mid-1970s and is administered through The Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Online applications for other scholarships are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.