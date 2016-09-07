Scholarships awarded to local grads

SIDNEY — Three local graduates who participated in local sports leagues have received scholarships through funds administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Troy Fletcher, a Fairlawn High School graduate from Sidney, was awarded the IUTIS Club scholarship of $500. The son of Heath and Shannon Cromes, he is studying mechanical engineering at Wright State University. The IUTIS Club founded the scholarship fund to support further education for a softball program participant who played a minimum of four-years.

Shelby County Youth Soccer Scholarships were awarded $500 each to Adrienne Miller and Connor Thobe. Miller is a Sidney High School graduate and daughter of Chad and Fran Miller. She is majoring in business management at Miami University. Thobe graduated from Lehman Catholic High School. The son of Dean and Rebecca Thobe, he is studying economics and law at the Ohio State University. Both students reside in Sidney.

The Shelby County Youth Soccer Scholarship Fund was established in 2015 for educational scholarships for high school seniors who have played a minimum of four years for teams within Shelby County Youth Soccer, Shelby County Alliance, or Ohio Extreme Soccer club South. One male and one female recipient will be chosen based on academic ability, demonstrated community and school service, and recommendations.

Online applications for these and other scholarships are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.