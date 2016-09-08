Houston graduates awarded Patterson Scholarships

HOUSTON — Three Houston High School 2016 graduates have been awarded Mary E. Patterson Scholarships from the Hardin Houston Local School Foundation administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County. Each student received a $1,000 award.

Deion Booher is enrolled at the University of Cincinnati with a major in computer engineering. He is the son of Scott and Gayette Booher.

Katherine Everett, the daughter of Bill and Michelle Everett, is studying marketing at the University of Cincinnati.

Jenna Winner is a physical therapy assistant student at Rhodes State College. She is the daughter of Ted and Jodie Winner.

The scholarship fund was established from the estate of former Piqua City Schools teacher, Mary Patterson, whose roots trace back to the Houston area.

Online applications are available through the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.