JC grads awarded scholarships

JACKSON CENTER — Three Jackson Center High School graduates have received scholarships from the Robert E. Grubbs Foundation.

Lauren Metz, daughter of Jerry and Kathy Metz, of Quincy, is studying agriculture business at the Wright State University Lake Campus. She was awarded $500.

Erynn Sosby is enrolled in business at Edison State Community College. Dwaine and Tina Sosby of Jackson Center are her parents. Erynn received a $500 scholarship.

Alexis Dearwester, of Jackson Center, was awarded $300 for her studies in early childhood education at Bowling Green State University. She is the daughter of Christina Dearwester.

The Robert E. Grubbs Foundation was established by Judy Grubbs in her husband’s memory to benefit seniors at Jackson Center High School. The scholarship fund is administered by The Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.