College and career fair to be held Wednesday

ST. MARYS — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Memorial High School will hold their 2016 College and Career Fair.

The event will take place in the gymnasium at the high school from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This year’s fair will have over 60 college and technical schools, military representatives and representatives from area businesses and Tri Star Career Compact. They have expanded the fair to include a more global focus to encompass the area business.

The goal of the fair is to connect students to the pathway between business, high education and the military. It is hoped that students and parents will be able to make connections between careers available in the area, educational opportunities to prepare for those careers and potential job openings. It should be a tool to help students plan their high school and post secondary options as well as make connections with employers.

Students in grades 8-12, their parents and adults are invited to come to this fair. It is a great time for students and parents to come in and gather information, pick up applications, and ask questions. Anyone thinking about their future should come and check out the institutions that will be there.

The fair is open to everyone in Auglaize, Mercer, and surrounding counties.