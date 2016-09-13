Fort Loramie to host Shelby County College Fair

FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County College Fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, from 6-7:30 p.m.

This year it will be hosted by Fort Loramie Local Schools and be held at Fort Loramie Jr/Sr High School in the Junior High Gymnasium.

The college fair is open to all area high school students and their parents.

Currently, over 45 colleges, universities, and vocational schools will be in attendance. There will also be two Financial Aid sessions at the fair; the first session will begin at 6 p.m. and the second will begin at 6:45 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the Shelby County College Fair, please contact Katie Francis, School Counselor, at Fort Loramie Jr/Sr High School, at 937-295-3342 or via e-mail at [email protected]