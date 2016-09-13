Edison honors adjuncts

PIQUA — During Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet recently, 18 employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 5,275 hours or approximately 1,758 classes in their careers.

Dr. Paul Heintz, interim vice president of academic affairs, served as the event’s master of ceremonies, Dr. Doreen Larson provided a president’s welcome and presented honorees with gifts, and Chris Spradlin, provost, delivered a keynote address.

“When you spark students’ interests and inspire them, you change their lives. You also improve the lives of their families and future families. The work you do is so very important, and we can’t thank you enough,” said Larson.

Adjunct faculty hours accrue by the number of credit hours in each class taught. Typically, each class taught is worth three credit hours.

The following employees were recognized for reaching significant milestones in their careers at Edison State:

1,000 hours: Kathy Clifton, anthropology, geography and sociology;

525 hours: Theresa Grilliot, math;

450 hours: Guy Bruno, business, communication, English; and Ann O’Connell, English;

300 hours: Stephanie Beiser, art; Vivian Blevins, communication and English; Velina Bogart, computer information technology; Barbara DeVenzio, computer information technology; and Anthony Wagner, math;

225 hours: Larry Leffel, math; Charles Scheidt, accounting, business and finance; and Marcia Youtz, psychology and social services;

150 hours: Christopher Calhoun, communication and English; Michael Houser, computer information technology and humanities; and Vincent Miller, math

75 hours: Shirley Moore, business and human resource management; Kelly Schellhouse, business and communication; and Roxanne Welsh, early childhood education.