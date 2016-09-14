Anna FFA named 3-star chapter

ANNA — The Anna High School FFA chapter of Anna, Ohio, has been recognized in the 2016 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that successfully complete an annual set of required activities that encourage members to grow as individuals, work as a team and serve others in their communities.

Anna FFA members plan and conduct various activities and projects throughout the year. The Anna FFA conducts chicken feed trials every year with students to see which feed is most efficient to raise the birds on as well as which feed is most cost efficient. The meat is then processed and donated to the Veterans Day service within the local community to be fed to Veterans as well as students of the Anna schools.

At the local Shelby Hills Preschool, Anna Elementary, and Conservation Day Camp, a multitude of Anna FFA members aided in an engaging and educational program in order to achieve that goal.

A total of 650 students were impacted, allowing FFA members to further their knowledge of the extensive applications of agriculture and BioProducts.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging July 24-29 and will be recognized at the 2016 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 19-22 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

All star FFA chapters receive honors made possibly by corporate sponsor John Deere.